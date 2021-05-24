Nacuqu’s journey to Olympic glory

Being raised in a small cane farming village in Ba, Waisea Nacuqu had his fair share of challenges growing up.

The Olympic gold medalist says he played truant because he didn’t like going to school.

When he was eleven years old and in class six, Nacuqu wanted to drop out of school.

Article continues after advertisement

He says sometimes he would hide in the bush instead of going to school before returning home in the afternoon.

However, his parents found out one day and told him he should help his dad in the cane farm.

It was in the cane field that he realized he had to do something better life for his parents.

Nacuqu says he hasn’t forgotten the sacrifices his parents made for him.

“Every day I watched my father working in the hot sun, just to provide for our family. One day I told dad even though I’ve left school, one day I’ll make you proud.”

His mom Makelesi Dugu says they’re so proud of his achievement.

“We would like to thank Waisea for hard work over the years. Though he had some hurdles along the way we are proud of how far his come and what he has achieved.”

The 28 year old says his family would send him motivational videos to encourage him every day.

Nacuqu started playing football, but switched to rugby after his cousin and Pio Tuwai joined the national side.

After missing out on the 2016 Rio Olympics, he never gave up challenged himself to make the trip to Tokyo and win a medal.

The World Cup 7s and Commonwealth Games are next on Nacuqu’s list.