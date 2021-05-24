Home

My injury motivated me: Nasoko

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 5:34 am

After suffering what many thought was a career ending ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury at the 2019 Vancouver 7s, Kalione Nasoko defied the odds and is one success stories of the 2020 Olympic Games.

His rugby career and Olympics dream looked blurry back then and the former Fiji 7s captain says some thought his career was over.

However, instead of letting his injury dictate his future, the Yasawa native pushed on, undergoing surgery in Australia, and forced his way back into the national training squad last year.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Nasoko says many close to him doubted that he would be back playing.

“My family members, my friends, and other people thought I was never going to play rugby again because of the seriousness of my injury but, that only motivated me to make a comeback.”

Nasoko adds he was driven as well by the hard work of young players in the national squad.

“I want to thank the coach and the management for believing and supporting me throughout my rehab. Being with the squad challenged me to work even harder and to play again.”

The 30-year-old aims to don the white jumper in the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup 7s next year.

