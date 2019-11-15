Mustafa Fall sets new national shot-put record

Fiji’s shot-put champion Mustafa Fall has set a new national record and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor National Shotput record in the USA.

The 23-year-old broke the Coffeyville Community College School record with a throw of 18.35 meters which is also a personal best.

Fall broke his previous record set during the NJCAA last month of 17.64m.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Coca Cola Games champion is also a national record holder in the discus, with 53.89m which he set at the 2019 NJCAA D1 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in New Mexico, USA.