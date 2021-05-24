Murimurivalu and Nadolo score for the Tigers

Flying Fijians Kini Murimurivalu and Nemani Nadolo collectively scored three tries to help their Leicester Tigers side crush Frank Lomani’s Northampton Saints to a 55-26 loss in Premiership Rugby last night.

Nadolo scored a double in the 11th and 21st minute of the first half while Murimurivalu made the second last try to push their team further away from the Saints points.

Meanwhile, Semi Rokoduguni also scored a try for his Bath side but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Wasps as they went down 27-17.

Albert Tuisue’s London Irish side went down to Bristol Bears 45-33 and Worcester Warriors defeated Sale Sharks 27-14