Mundine and Mitchell speak out against national anthem

Two Indigenous sporting stars in Australia have come out against the Wallabies’ historic rendition of the national anthem on Saturday night.

Rugby league star Latrell Mitchell and former boxer Anthony Mundine says the gesture means nothing because of what they were singing.

TNZ reports both have criticized the performance after teen singer Olivia Fox led the Wallabies in singing the national anthem in both Eora and English – a first for an international sporting event in Australia.

Mitchell wrote on Instagram, “When will people understand that changing it to language doesn’t change the meaning?”

Mundine is also against the anthem, telling the Daily Telegraph the original version is racist.

He says the message of the anthem is wrong and it was putting salt into the wound for Aboriginal men.

[Source: TVNZ]