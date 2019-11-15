Mudreilagi wins Lautoka Zone blue ribbon event

Nemani Mudreilagi of Natabua High School has sent a strong message ahead of the Coca Cola Games next month.

This is after the Natabua High School student won the senior boys 100 metres with a time of 10.86 seconds at the Lautoka Zone at Churchill Park.

Mudreilagi will be up against the likes of favorite Kolinio Radrudru of Ratu Kadavulevu School, Suva Grammar School’s Tevita Sokiveta, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School speedster Vereniki Koroi, Waisake Nakavu of Queen Victoria School and Lasarusa Senibale of Marist Brothers High School.

In the women’s 100 metres final, Vika Bavui of Jasper Williams High School won the gold medal with a time of 13:36 seconds. Bavui clocked a faster time of 13.27 seconds in the heats.

Looking at the Lautoka Zone medal tally after day one, Natabua High School is leading the boy’s division 15 gold, 9 silver, and 3 bronze, medals followed by Tilak High School with 3 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

Lautoka Andhra Sangam College is third with 3 gold and 4 silver.

Jasper Williams High School is leading the girl’s division with 15 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze with Natabua High School is second place with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals while Saint Thomas High School is third with 4 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

The Lautoka Zone continues tomorrow.