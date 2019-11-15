Mr Fiji hopes for the best

Mr Fiji Inoke Ligairi hopes more developments will be carried out in our communities to help bolster the sport of bodybuilding in the country.

After winning his fifth Mr Fiji title last weekend, Ligairi says the sport has come a long way but more still needs to be done.

He says for some, the mentality and stigma associated with the sport has been a hindrance.

Ligairi says while more awareness is needed to combat this, the current athletes have been quite impressive.

“The grind never ends, it’s a lifestyle. We just have to get better and better every time we get on stage. I think at the end of the day, Fiji Bodybuilding benefits a lot because everyone is getting better every time.”

A total of 18 athletes participated in the recent National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship.

Out of the 18, only two were women.