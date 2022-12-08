Mr Avocado Head has Morocco daring to dream

[Source: Facebook]

Thanks to Walid Regragui, the coach who has made Morocco the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, avocados may just be the nation’s favourite fruit.

When the appointment of Regragui following the departure of Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic was announced in August, underwhelmed pundits branded him avocado head as a belittling term of derision.

But the shaved-headed coach, who teased those critics at the tournament in Qatar by holding an avocado with a soccer ball inside it and pointing his finger at his head, has more than proved his credentials

The previously unheralded Regragui, who led Wydad to the Moroccan league and CAF Champions League double last season, masterminded a win for the ages against mighty Spain in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions produced an amazing defensive performance, allowing Spain possession without threatening danger, before winning a penalty shootout to set up a last-eight clash with Portugal.

Morocco first grabbed attention at the World Cup with a goalless draw against Croatia, the runners-up four years ago.

The 47-year-old coach talked about how his team must develop a winning mentality, and that Morocco would see how they fared against Belgium before their final group game against Canada.

The Moroccans, however, stunned the second-ranked Belgians 2-0 to ease their passage to the last 16 for the second time in their history.

Following another victory over Canada, Regragui became the first Arab coach to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter-finals.

