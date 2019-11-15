Home

Move to Leicester a fortunate one says Nadolo

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 20, 2020 7:48 am

Former Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo describes his move from Montpellier to Leicester as a rather fortunate move.

The giant winger told the Rugby Pod, it’s a challenge for contracted ruggers to join other clubs with pending contract terms yet to be fulfilled.

The 32-year-old says with the club going towards a direction of opting for younger French wingers, the Nadroga lad knew his future with Montpellier was hazy.

Nadolo also reveals with the help of his cousin Lote Tuqiri, his Leicester days have now dawned.

“It’s hard when you have another year left, it’s hard to get a release but I’m fortunate enough and it was a snowball effect from there. It all started with a text and before you know it I was signed with the Tigers.”  

Nadolo will join the Leicester Tigers in the next season and will commit for the next two years.

