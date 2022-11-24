Morocco holds 2018 runners up, Croatia

Croatia kicked-off its World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against a well-drilled Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium.

The side lacked attacking spar but came closest through Nikola Vlasic’s toe-poked effort.

Morocco were impressive, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

Croatia will face Canada in its next match on Monday at 4am.

Morocco faces Belgium at 1am on the same day.

[Source: BBC]