Morgan trains amongst the best for Olympics

Sailing amongst some of New Zealand’s best sailors has been a good training ground for Team Fiji sailor Sophia Morgan who has been undergoing intense training in New Zealand for the past months.

Morgan is the lone sailor that will represent Fiji to the Tokyo Olympic Games this month.

Morgan says being away from home has not been easy, but Morgan believes the sacrifices she makes will be worth it.

“It’s an incredible opportunity ive been able to train with the nz girl who went to the worlds for new Zealand at the radial worlds last year and then ive been sailing with people my age too at youth clinics and even today im sailing with people twice my age”

Morgan says the opportunity to train in new Zealand is one she has been thankful to take.

“Every race that you do you’re always learning something from other people cause every condition is always different, you might get a different wind angle or the waves might be different or you might be lined up with someone ten times better than you”

The sailing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to take place from 25 July to 4 August at the Enoshima Yacht Harbor in Enoshima.

Team Fiji will leave for Japan next week before it opens on July 23rd with the opening ceremony.