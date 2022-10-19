Morgan sails for Fiji in second World champs

[Photo: Supplied]

Lone Fijian sailor Sophia Morgan has continued her campaign to prepare her for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Olympian is currently competing at the International Laser Class Association 6 Women’s & Men’s World Championships in Texas, USA.

Manager Catherine Morgan says Sophia has managed to improve her ranking as well as gain valuable experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Morgan says the experience at the world championship is invaluable and this is also Sophia’s second World Championship.

Sophia was sitting in 70th position out of 85 sailors.

Morgan says Sophia wants to be higher but it’s a long road and still early days.

Sophia is currently placed 27th out of 42 sailors in the Silver Fleet races.

Her next big event is the Oceania and Australian Nationals from the 1st to 8th of January.

Sophia is a recipient of an Olympic Scholarship for Athletes from the International Olympic Committee to support her preparations for qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.