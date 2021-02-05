Morgan finds advantage in training away from home

Securing a spot to the Tokyo Olympics comes with big responsibilities for 17-year-old sailor Sophia Morgan.

Morgan is currently in Auckland, New Zealand studying and fine tuning her sailing skills.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Morgan says having been chosen to represent Fiji is her proudest achievement

“In the short amount of time I have leading up to Tokyo I really would like to improve my fitness maybe working up earlier in the morning and just improving myself in becoming a better sailor and learning as much as I can before I go”

Morgan says she is incredibly lucky and proud to be able to represent her country at a world-renowned event and to also able to compete against the best of the best in the sport.

She says competing away from home is a good learning experience.

“Well first of all on the start line we have more sailors than we do in Fiji, this Regatta we had about 30 people on the start line whereas compared to Fiji you only have about three, its much colder here that requires me to think about how many layers I need to put on and what type of wet suite I need to use for that day”

Sophia was part of Team Fiji to the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa and also played age-group football for Rewa.

The teenager is the only athlete apart from the national sevens teams to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Fiji is awaiting confirmation on qualification for Karate, Athletics, Swimming and Judo.