More to come for Vatunisolo

Naibili Vatunisolo celebrates with her coach Freddy Fatiaki. [Source: FASANOC/ Facebook]

Months of sacrifice and hard work has paid off for Fiji’s very own Commonwealth Games flagbearer Naibili Vatunisolo who will remember this moment for a lifetime.

The Nadroga native says the months leading up to the Games was filled with challenges and the bronze medal finish this morning is a priceless reward.

Vatunisolo threw a distance of 23.71 metres in her third attempt in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 event.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking from Birmingham, Vatunisolo says a bronze medal will just do for now.

“All the sacrifices has been worth it, and I thank my coach for all he has done for me in the few weeks and months that we have been preparing and training for the commonwealth games.”

Coach Freddy Fatiaki says she will take a lot of learnings from Commonwealth Games.

“We are so glad and honoured to get a bronze medal at this level of competition here at the commonwealth games and we’re hoping to improve in terms of our discus throw in the future but all in all we would like to thank everyone”

Nigeria’s Goodness Nwachukwu won gold with a distance of 36.56m and Australia’s Sarah Edminston was second with a throw of 34.96m.