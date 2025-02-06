More Tests for Flying Fijians before 2027 RWC

[ Source : Fiji Rugby ]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians side are expected to play around 20 to 25 Test matches before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

According to head coach Mick Byrne, this is more than enough game time to fully prepare his side for the sport’s biggest stage.

With World Rugby set to host a new competition called the Nations Championship next year, the Flying Fijians will be able to play against top tier nations more often compared to previous years.

Byrne says the more Test matches the better, as he will be able to test different combinations with almost all of his players.

“We’re looking at somewhere between 20 and 25 tests before the world cup. In seasons of football, we’ve got basically one season of combinations etc. The fact we get to play it over three years gives us a great opportunity for our planning, for our development, and it gives us plenty of time.”

The Flying Fijians play the Wallabies in July, Byrne says they are slowly getting into contact with their squad members in preparations for upcoming tests.

The Flying Fijians will then play Scotland for their second in August.