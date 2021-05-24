Home

Sports

More sports have potential to qualify for Commonwealth Games

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 5, 2021 7:37 am

There are a few sports who have the potential to qualify for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

With the pandemic still affecting most sporting meets, the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee will be vetting the performances of each sport in order to take its athletes across.

FASANOC Chief Executive Lorraine Mar says only the men’s 7s rugby team has qualified for the Commonwealth Games with more awaiting qualifying tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“So any team sport which would be beach volleyball, hockey, rugby sevens, and top of that is I think table tennis and definitely weightlifting, they will have to qualify”

Mar says they have their own criteria for taking a Team Fiji contingent to Birmingham.

“We have a minimum qualification criteria for each of the different types of games so for the pacific games there’s one, commonwealth games there’s one, and the Olympic games there’s one”

The Fiji National Sports Commission has set aside $500,000 for the participation and preparation of the 15 eligible sporting federations.

The other sports will have to wait for qualifying tournaments to send their athletes before the cut off time.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in England is in less than a year.

 

