More sporting ambitions for MGM

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School athletes at the thanksgiving ceremony.

The plan of stamping Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School’s mark in the sporting arena started six years ago and it has bear fruit in the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

Gujarat Education Society of Fiji vice-president Jitesh Patel says it’s still early days for MGM as it aims to be the best in both sports and academic work.

Patel says the ball has started rolling and now it’s about maintaining consistency.

“We have decided to give scholarship to students who can come and excel in sports and education. So for the last three years we had scholarships given to year nine students. All our athletes are part of the Royal Athletics Club, all their fees are paid by sponsors and we don’t use any funds from the school system.”

14 athletes are under scholarship where the management funds its training kits, pays for attendance and funds for athletics clubs entry.

Patel adds the sporting program will continue which means getting more athletes into the school system.

This will not only include getting in students for athletics but for sports including football and rugby.

Patel says also in the pipeline is forming rugby teams for both girls and boys.

The Coke Games athletes attended a thanksgiving ceremony last night where they were given prize money, certificates, medals and gift packs.