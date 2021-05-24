Home

Sports

More room for improvement: Cotter

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 12, 2021 1:28 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Head Coach Vern Cotter is hopeful the Flying Fijians will deliver a better performance come the second Test against All Blacks next week.

The Flying Fijians didn’t disappoint on Saturday despite going down in Dunedin 23-57.

The side played like it was the last game of their lives and Cotter says he is proud of the team’s effort.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We’re not satisfied with it and we want to get better but it was a good start and we had boys out on Wednesday. With the spirit of the team and leadership shown with it hopefully, we can turn it around and hopefully become better.”

Cotter adds with each game, he believes the Flying Fijians can progress to the next level.

“When we look at how much we gave the All Blacks if we took away a bit of that if we got the exit properly in the first half and we didn’t given away give away a couple of penalties we could have avoided I think we can progress rapidly.”

Fiji will take on New Zealand on Saturday in Hamilton.

