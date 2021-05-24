More participation in schools rugby league

A number of 48 teams are competing in this year’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/Eastern Zone competition.

This is an increase of eight from the 43 teams that last competed in 2020.

President Penaia Qalituraga says it’s encouraging to see that the competition continues to grow especially with new schools joining.

“Shreedhar had only one grade but this year they’re fielding two grades and so many schools they have three grades from the U15, U17 to U19 that’s why the number of schools participating this year has increased.”

Yesterday, Queen Victoria School bevame the under-19 Tanoa Challenge winners after defeating Nasinu Secondary School 13-12.