62 yet to come forward says PM|University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|
Sports

More offers on the table for Roy Krishna

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 6:10 am

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna is contemplating his future after a successful year with ATK FC from Kolkata in the Hero India Super League.

The 32 year old signed a one year deal with ATK in June last year and has returned home after leading the side to glory in the super league final two weeks ago.

Krishna says he will make a decision about his future soon.

“Yes I had a very great season with ATK, and the fans and the club they’ve been really nice to me. But at the same time there has been more offers on the table so we’re working on it and we’re going to make a decision very soon”

Krishna says his experience of playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in India has been incredible and one that he’s felt privileged to have had.

“When we played our first game, the atmosphere was amazing the fans were so loud and even in the second semi-final, when we played at home it was more than 50,000 people and as a player you want to be part of this experience and I was as blessed to be part of it”

Krishna who scored 15 goals for ATK arrived in the country on Sunday with his wife, Naziah Ali and they are currently in self-isolation, a safety requirement for any recent inbound travelers to Fiji in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

