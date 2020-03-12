More offers on the table for Roy Krishna

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna is contemplating his future after a successful year with ATK FC from Kolkata in the Hero India Super League.

The 32 year old signed a one year deal with ATK in June last year and has returned home after leading the side to glory in the super league final two weeks ago.

Krishna says he will make a decision about his future soon.

“Yes I had a very great season with ATK, and the fans and the club they’ve been really nice to me. But at the same time there has been more offers on the table so we’re working on it and we’re going to make a decision very soon”

Krishna says his experience of playing in front of more than 50,000 fans in India has been incredible and one that he’s felt privileged to have had.

“When we played our first game, the atmosphere was amazing the fans were so loud and even in the second semi-final, when we played at home it was more than 50,000 people and as a player you want to be part of this experience and I was as blessed to be part of it”

Krishna who scored 15 goals for ATK arrived in the country on Sunday with his wife, Naziah Ali and they are currently in self-isolation, a safety requirement for any recent inbound travelers to Fiji in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.