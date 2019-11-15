More netball development needed

The Fiji National Sports Commission has highlighted the need for more development in Netball.

Through its community outreach program the Commission has noticed the growing interest from Levuka, Lau, Macuata and Yasawa to form their own associations.

Therefore the FNSC will be working with Netball Fiji to get it’s the outreach programs running again as the new season starts.

Article continues after advertisement

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says this is where Netball Fiji and its new coach will be selecting players to represent Fiji on the international stage.

“With the women it is very important for netball. One of the things that we have put to netball this time around was that we needed to get more development with in the sport, within their sport of netball right around the country. Tended in the past just to be concentrated around Suva and Lautoka. Now we are seeing through our program netball in Macuata and the Yasawa’s is starting up.”

According to Mazey, Netball is one of the likely sports that will likely host an international competition next year.