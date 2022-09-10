More motor shows promised

More motor shows are expected to be hosted in the near future with a positive turnout at today’s Suva City Motor Show.

The Syndicate in partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Suva City Council hosted arguably the biggest car show in the country at Constitution Avenue in Suva.

Car enthusiasts showcased their vehicles with families and friends turning up in numbers to support.

Article continues after advertisement

The Syndicate Vice President, Rowan Chand says more similar events are expected soon.

“Today has really opened our eyes as to what the car community is about. The turnout was amazing, we’ve seen so many of the owners and families come together today and we are really happy with the turnout.”



Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Suva City Motor Show

Officiating the event, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum urged car clubs to get things within the legal framework and start getting competitive.

“I have been talking to one of the other motor car groups where we as government are looking at some dedicated space to have for example drag racing and also an opportunity to be able to showcase the motor vehicles and all the interest that you have.”

More than 150 participants took part in today’s event.