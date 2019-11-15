More local rugby coaches after level three accreditation

Twelve coaches from around the country were part of a three day World Rugby Level three 15’s course in Suva.

The workshop aimed at developing local coaches who were involved in taking charge of premier clubs in Fiji.

Fiji Rugby Union development officer Koli Sewabu says the FRU is shifting their focus on the development of local coaches.

“It’s just another great opportunity for us to keep developing our local coaches so this is another level 3 coaching 15s session coaching course that were doing this year, we try to do one every year but last year we managed to squeeze in an extra one so it’s just an opportunity to keep developing our local coaches who are involved in premier club competitions, Vanua and Skipper cup competitions”

The workshop ended today and more workshops are expected to be organized during the year.