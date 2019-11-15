More international tournaments to be held in the country

Fiji can expect a chain of international tournaments to be held in the country this year.

Following the measles outbreak in the country last year, certain international tournaments including the Oceania Continental Cup were postponed.

Fiji Sports Commission Chairman Peter Mazey confirms there will be a number of international tournaments to be held in the country this year.

“This year we’ve got the rugby league playing against the Kumuls. They will be here and then we heave the champion vs champions’ rugby league which will be other island nations. And we’ve got the Oceania Archery competition which will be a new one.”

Along with these, the Oceania Swimming competition will also be held in the country.

Mazey adds Netball will likely be hosting an international tournament later in June.