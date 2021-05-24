More improvement needed says Derenalagi

There is still a lot of improvement needed for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

These are the sentiments of skipper Ratu Meli Derenalagi following the Drua’s 5-67 point loss last night against the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes ran in 11 unanswered tries to one in round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

A speechless Fijian Drua captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi admitted they made errors.

He says the game plan was not executed well which was a contributing factor to the loss.

“There’s a lot of improvement we need to see in today’s game and i think we’ll need to go back and regroup because we need to count every game as a final because today we just showed lack of execution in our game plan”

Derenalagi says the players will need to regroup and it will start today.

“Try to execute all our weaknesses in today’s game. I will be hard on the players from tomorrow, we’ll start our preparation for next week’s games so we’ll work twice as hard as todays game to prepare for the game ahead of us”

The Fijian Drua host Moana Pasifika next on Saturday at 2.35pm.