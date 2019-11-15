More exposure needed says Ratuniyarawa

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians veteran, Api Ratuniyarawa believes Fiji should have more test matches with Tier 1 nations.

In an email response, Ratuniyarawa says that playing against big league teams can help the squad develop professionally.

He went to say that players in the team should spend and train more time together prior to tournaments.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think as a team we need to be playing more test with Tier 1 teams so that we get used to playing big teams and more competitive teams. Also the more time we spend playing together as a team will helps a lot in the preparation for the next World Cup.”

Ratuniyarawa is trying to maintain his fitness before the season kicks starts.

He has been doing personal training in the afternoon with the program given from their team trainer.

“The areas I need to work on before the season starts again will be my fitness. I will try and maintain my fitness and get into good shape before the season starts again. It’s a difficult time now since there is no rugby going on and trying to do my own training and get on top of my fitness with the program I’m given is something I will be working on.”

During this lockdown period he is staying at home spending time with family and helping his wife with the household chores.