More areas need improvement says Swamy

There are still areas the Nadi football side will need to sharpen up to have a successful outing this Vodafone Premier League season.

This are sentiments of Head Coach Kamal Swamy while speaking to FBC Sports.

After managing two win from their last four matches played, Swamy says finishing is one of their major worry.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of the areas we need to work on are when we lose the ball, how we are going to come back and defend plus the team shape when we are defending and attacking. Finishing is another key area that need more work. We had a lot of opportunities and some of the opportunities that were created should have been finished but we could not so those were some of the areas we’ll be working on.”

Nadi is third place with six points after playing four VPL matches.

The side will not be playing this week.

Round five of the VPL will be held on Sunday with three games.

Two games will be played at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Suva taking on Nasinu at 1pm before Rewa play Navua at 3pm.

Lautoka will host CvC champions, Labasa at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.