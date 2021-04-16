Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|Suva City implements new procedures|Second round of vaccination starts tomorrow|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|Cunningham family in isolation|Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions|Don’t panic, Fijians told|No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Mocenacagi no longer part of national squad

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 7:10 pm

National sevens rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s Olympic dream may have been shattered as his contract has been terminated.

It means that Mocenacagi is no longer part of the national squad and will not be paid by Fiji Rugby Union.

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber has confirmed to FBC Sports via a text message that Mocenacagi has not been part of the national squad since February.

Article continues after advertisement

During the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January, Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

He was suspended for 12 games as a result.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.