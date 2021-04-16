Mocenacagi no longer part of national squad

National sevens rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s Olympic dream may have been shattered as his contract has been terminated.

It means that Mocenacagi is no longer part of the national squad and will not be paid by Fiji Rugby Union.

Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber has confirmed to FBC Sports via a text message that Mocenacagi has not been part of the national squad since February.

Article continues after advertisement

During the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January, Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

He was suspended for 12 games as a result.