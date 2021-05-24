Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Yaro villagers fully vaccinated|UNICEF report highlights major mental health issues for children|Complacency still an issue|Health Ministry to meet with religious leaders|VAX-check a must for high risk businesses|Police clarifies worship COVID protocols|Yasawa villagers receive health services|Nine-year-old succumbs to COVID-19|COVID is here to stay says FMA|Natural immunity not sufficient says Minister|Seven in critical condition as MOH screens over 850k|Get the jab to reunite says PM|Unknown chains to persist says Dr Fong|Health staff getting ready for next battle|More health workers bound for the Yasawas|MoH records 13 new infections in the Nacula Medical area|COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened|Protocol changes at 80% fully vaccination threshold|Vaccination of children resumes today|34 new infections with one death recorded|AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Mocenacagi expected to join French club

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 8:35 am

Former National 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi has reportedly signed with Pro D2 club, USON Nevers in France.

Mocenacagi is expected to join the club for the 2021/2022 season as a medical joker for 2018 Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning under-18 number eight Alivereti Loaloa.

The lanky utility player was suspended after the first FRU Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January.

Article continues after advertisement

Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

FBC News understands, the Nukuilau, Navosa native is currently awaiting paperwork before he heads to France.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.