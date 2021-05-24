Mocenacagi expected to join French club

Former National 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi has reportedly signed with Pro D2 club, USON Nevers in France.

Mocenacagi is expected to join the club for the 2021/2022 season as a medical joker for 2018 Ratu Kadavulevu School Deans winning under-18 number eight Alivereti Loaloa.

The lanky utility player was suspended after the first FRU Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January.

Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

FBC News understands, the Nukuilau, Navosa native is currently awaiting paperwork before he heads to France.