Mobil and Fiji FA continue partnership

Mobil Fiji Chief executive Narongkorn Charusakwong (left), and Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Mobil Fiji has extended its partnership with the Fiji Football Association as its fuel provider for another year.

The extension was announced today by Mobil Fiji Chief executive Narongkorn Charusakwong.

Charusakwong says they are always proud to support the development of football in Fiji and be part of Fiji Football.

He says this is an important partnership as both companies share similar values around investing in the community and are driven through success and passion.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says with the rising fuel prices they are glad that Mobil has stepped up to help with transport costs for the association.

“We are happy to announce that Mobil Oil has increased the value of sponsorship for the next year, for this current year and all vehicles will carry the Mobil sign and it will say fueled by Mobil.”

The partnership will be effective from June and will run till the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji FACT continues on Thursday with the second round of pool matches.

At 1pm, Glamada Investments Rewa faces Koromakawa Rentals &Tours Navua followed by Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva and Nasinu at 3pm.

Cambridge Farms Nadroga takes on Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri at 5pm and at 7pm, All in One Builders Nadi battles Baker’s Fresh Lautoka.