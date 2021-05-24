Moana Pasifika to face Chiefs on Sunday

Moana Pasifika will face the Chiefs on Sunday following its postponed match against the Blues last week.

New Zealand Rugby has made changes to its draw for round two of Super Rugby Pacific give Moana Pasifika the best chance of being able to play its scheduled match against the Chiefs.

Moana Pasifika’s first-round match against the Blues was postponed when the squad was forced into isolation at their Queenstown hotel last week after members of their group tested positive for COVID-19.

Moana Pasifika’s second round match against the Chiefs was originally scheduled to be played in Dunedin at 7.05 pm on Friday,, but will now be played two days later in Queenstown on Sunday with a 3.35 pm kick-off time.

This is to also give players adequate time to safely prepare.

The first cohort of Moana Pasifika players and management were approved by New Zealand Public Health to leave isolation today and resume training.

The revised draw for Round 2 is:

Friday 25 February – Highlanders v Crusaders – Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin

Saturday 26 February – Blues v Hurricanes – Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin

Sunday 27 February – Chiefs v Moana Pasifika – Queenstown Recreation Reserve (Wakatipu Rugby Club)