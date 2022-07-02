Mitchell returns to help in Bunnies win

Latrell Mitchell returned with flying colours as the Rabbitohs sealed a 30-12 win over the Eels last night.

Mitchell took a little bit of time to find his feet but the superstar fullback came alive as the game went on.

Star five-eighth Cody Walker’s fingertips were all over the first try, while rookie Isaiah Tass came up with a huge play to set up the second.

The Eels hit back through skipper Clint Gutherson, who got a double, but it was all red and green from then as the Bunnies piled on a few more tries.

In other matches, Sharks defeated Bulldogs 18-6 and Cowboys edged Broncos 40-26.

[Source: Fox Sports]