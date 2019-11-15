Mitchell excited about her first bodybuilding championship

Bodybuilder Jamie-Lee Mitchell will ensure she embodies power and strength when taking the stage for the first time in the Mrs. Fiji Bikini Championship on Saturday.

The 24 year old mother of one made a lot of sacrifices in the past two years but now she is ready to compete in one of the top local bodybuilding competitions.

Mitchell says after giving birth to her daughter two years ago, she felt insecure about her body.

“Bodybuilding brought me out of that ditch. I didn’t train for six months after I gave birth. I was in the worst shape of my life and I had a lot of negative thoughts every day and seeing my partner progress, I was happy for my partner but am I happy for myself.”

With the help from her partner, Jordan Pillay, and rigorous training sessions at the gym, Mitchell says she grew to love bodybuilding.

“I love the sport because it makes people work hard and it makes you love yourself more than you think you should. I encourage a lot of females to do it. I notice nowadays there are a lot of people who have a lot of negativity towards themselves. Getting back from pregnancy and feeling of being in a ditch.”

Mitchell will feature in the Mrs. Fiji Bikini category in the Mr. Fiji Annual Championship at the Suva Civic Centre on Saturday.