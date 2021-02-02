Minister reassures school athletes

The Education Minister has given her assurance that school sporting activities will go ahead this year.

This is despite no official confirmation given schools or sporting organizations.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the Ministry’s sporting calendar will follow through as it is something that students look forward to.

She says having sporting activities will bring a sense of normalcy for students after facing the devastation caused by the recent cyclones and the pandemic.

“The normal activities planned for the Ministry will continue and students, parents and organizers are looking forward to the sporting activities and we will allow that to go.”

The schools sporting associations on the other hand hope they’ll get an official confirmation soon so they have enough time to prepare for the various national meets.

School sports expected to commence in this year includes the Coca Cola Games, Deans, Fiji Secondary School Rugby League, Netball, Basketball and various primary school meets.