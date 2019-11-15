Mini Games could be held after Olympics

The Pacific Games Council is looking at the possibility of hosting the Mini Games after the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

The Council since the postponement of the Olympic Games amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exploring its options.

President Vidhya Lakhan says once travel restrictions are lifted, the Council will first assess the Northern Mariana’s ability to host the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

“We hope to make a quick trip to Saipan to re-assess their readiness to host the Games. See if the Games can be staged in May or June or do we have to look at alternative dates, maybe after the Olympic Games which is a possibility.”

The Pacific Mini Games is held every four years, but in 2021 only six sports will be contested.

This includes athletics, badminton, triathlon, baseball, beach volleyball and golf.

Fiji came third overall in the 2017 Pacific Mini Games.