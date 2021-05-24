Home

Rugby League

Milne seals try for Rabbitohs

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 10, 2022 7:30 am

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne sealed a try for the Rabbitohs to help in its 24-12 victory over St George Illawara Dragons last night.

After a disciplined first half performance the Dragons fell away in the second term, completing just nine of the 17 sets of possession as they crashed to a fourth consecutive loss.

In other NRL results, Raiders lost to Storm 30-16 and Eels defeated Titans 26-20.

Article continues after advertisement

Today’s NRL match sees Sharks face West Tigers and Bulldogs face the Panthers.

The Sharks vs Wests Tigers match at 6.05pm will air live on FBC Sports.

 

