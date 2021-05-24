Milne seals try for Rabbitohs

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne sealed a try for the Rabbitohs to help in its 24-12 victory over St George Illawara Dragons last night.

After a disciplined first half performance the Dragons fell away in the second term, completing just nine of the 17 sets of possession as they crashed to a fourth consecutive loss.

In other NRL results, Raiders lost to Storm 30-16 and Eels defeated Titans 26-20.

Today’s NRL match sees Sharks face West Tigers and Bulldogs face the Panthers.

The Sharks vs Wests Tigers match at 6.05pm will air live on FBC Sports.