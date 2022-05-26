Milne inclusion in doubt

Taane Milne

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne has been named for the Rabbitohs this weekend but will have to pass concussion protocols after he failed head injury assessments.

Milne along with Tevita Tatola will be on standby.

Cameron Murray is also closing in on a return from his shoulder injury that could see him back into the fray for Origin calculations.

The news is not as good for Jacob Host, who will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The Rabbitohs face Wests Tigers at 7.30pm on Saturday.