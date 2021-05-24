Home

Rugby League

Milne charged for high tackle

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 12, 2021 4:20 pm

Fiji Bati and Rabbitohs centre Taane Milne has been charged and fined for a careless high tackle in round 17 of the NRL when they played the Cowboys on Friday.

Milne will pay $1150 with an early plea.

His team mate Liam Knight has also been charged and fined for dangerous contact.

Article continues after advertisement

Knight has been hit with a 20 per cent loading because of two previous non-similar offences. He has copped a fine of $1600 for an early plea.

In this Fridays matches, Titans will play the Eels at 8pm while Sea Eagles face the Dragons at 9.55pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

