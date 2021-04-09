Millions to be injected into Fijian economy through Drua

Over FJD$15million is expected to be injected into our economy through the Fijian Drua’s Super Rugby debut season next year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chair Conway Beg confirms the Drua will create over 65 new jobs, injecting in excess of FJ$6million in salaries alone to the economy

Beg says they’ll first have to look for a Drua Chief Executive Officer.

“The Drua will operate as a separate entity to Fiji Rugby Union with majority investor and independent board and its own management and administration and coaching team. We will be advertising for a Chief Executive in coming weeks and we hope to secure a high caliber individual with rugby experience to drive the Drua in coming years”

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says Fiji’s inclusion in Rugby Australia’s National Rugby Championship from 2017 to 2019, had allowed it to showcase the depth of playing talent in Fiji.

Over 20 of the Drua players who played in the NRC have gone on to become Flying Fijians and 26 had secured professional contracts overseas, demonstrating the value of playing week in, week out at a higher level.

37 players will be contracted for the Drua and they will will assemble in Fiji in November to prepare for the new Super Rugby season which is expected to kick off in February 2022.

Yesterday the Drua and Moana Pasifika were granted their Super Rugby licenses by New Zealand Rugby.