Messi to leave Barcelona FC

Football sensation Lionel Messi will not be staying with Barcelona.

This was confirmed by the club earlier this morning despite having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today.

This cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.

Article continues after advertisement

Messi, 34, has been a free agent since 1 July when his contract expired.

He agreed a new deal on reduced wages with club two weeks later, but it was dependent on Barca selling players to afford his salary.

The club says Messi was poised to extend his 21-year career with the club by signing the new deal on Thursday, and blamed La Liga for the failure to do so.

The Argentine arguably now becomes the most in-demand player in world football.