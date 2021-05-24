Home

Sports

Message is simple for athletes and administrators

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:26 pm
Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka

The message is clear from the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Fiji Sports Council, anyone wishing to be part of any sporting activities must be vaccinated.

This is the new inclusion in the Framework for resumption of sport and recreational activities launched last week.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive, Litiana Loabuka says the framework is set and it is now up to sporting bodies and their members to abide.

“It’s not under our rules, the Sports Councils rules but under the Ministry of Health’s directive. It outlines the work that will have to be done before we can allow any of the games or for the sporting activities to start. There’s no new surprises there, everything from last year about playing safe sports are still the same, the only change this year is that you have to be double vaccinated.”

She adds the final call will be made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on which national sporting body will be certified to resume.

