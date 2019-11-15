Mental fitness vital for national bowlers

Mental preparation will be vital for the national bowlers as they continue their individual training towards the World Outdoor Bowling Championship.

With the closure of greens around the country due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, team Manageress Usa Kalim says it’s vital for the players to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Kalim says for the players to be mentally fit they need to practice shadow bowls which will allow the bowlers to work on their stance and delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

“Keeping up with their fitness as well as mental preparation so as shadow bowling which means they imagine and play because all our greens are closed as well.”

The World Outdoor Bowling championship was scheduled to be held from the 23rd of next month to June 7th but it has been deferred to next year to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The championship will now be held from the May 25th to June 6th, 2021 in Gold Coast, Australia.