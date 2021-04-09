Mental fitness is important says Bese

Former sprint queen Younis Bese believes the key to succeeding in any sport whether track or field, is having the right mental fitness.

Bese who 200 metre and 100m is still yet to be broken, knows what it’s like to be under pressure especially competing in the Coca-Cola Games with teams like Adi Cakobau School and Jasper Williams Schools.

Bese says she was able to master this component and managed to come on top.

Article continues after advertisement

This, she says is still lacking in many athletes.

“The main thing is my mental toughness, that wasn’t known for sprint events that was a big hit especially running against ACS and Jasper at that time.”

Bese still holds the Coca-Cola Games 100m record with Makelesi Tumalevu of 12.16 seconds and the 200m record of 24.68 seconds.

The much anticipated Fiji Finals will begin next Thursday and end on Saturday.