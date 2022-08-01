Men’s triples qualify for Lawn bowls semis

The Fiji Lawn Bowls Men’s triples team have qualified for the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team consisting of David Aitcheson, Martin Fong and Semesa Naiseruvati edged Malta 15-14 in the quarter-final this morning.

Fiji will play the semi-final at 8.30pm tomorrow.

The Womens Fours team also recorded a win in round three.

The team consisting of Loreta Kotoisuva, Sheral Mar, Radhika Prasad and Losalini Tukai defeated Northern Ireland 15-12.