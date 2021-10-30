Melbourne Cup likely contenders for final spot

There are 29 hopefuls in the running for the 24-horse Melbourne Cup field.

But there is so much to play out between now and when the field jumps for the $8m event.

The Hotham Handicap on Derby Day is the last chance for some horses to make Cup field.

A decision on whether Great House starts in the Hotham will likely be made on earlier today.

Emissary, King’s Charisma and Mankayan are other runners in the Hotham who can jump over Great House into the Cup.

The Melbourne Cup race will be held next Tuesday and you can watch the action LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

[Source: racenet.com.au]