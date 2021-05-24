Home

Melbourne Cup Call of the Card cancelled

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 28, 2021 12:15 pm
[Source: eminetra]

The Melbourne Cup Call of the Card has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The big-betting function is traditionally held at the Palladium at Crown Casino the day before Melbourne Cup.

This has often been used by groups of professional punters to launch Cup betting plunges.

Article continues after advertisement

Cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers and Crown Casino made the call last month to cancel the event which is attended by up to 1200 people.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Victoria, it would be too difficult to organize and sell tickets at the last minute even if restrictions slowly started to ease.

With Melbourne starting to re-open for business, there was a thought that the Call Of The Card could potentially instead be held on the lawns at Flemington.

But the Victoria Racing Club confirmed the event would not be staged at Flemington.

