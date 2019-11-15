Melanesian Cup may include women’s competition in the future

Fiji National Rugby League Acting Chief Executive officer Don Natabe has confirmed that there are plans to include the women’s competition in the Melanesian Cup.

Natabe says discussions are ongoing with their Papua New Guinea counterparts regarding the initiative.

The annual tournament which began in 2015 features the top rugby league clubs from Fiji and PNG.

Natabe says both the countries are considering including the women’s competition.

“That is something that both countries are now looking at and I know it’s something that most certainly it’s something that we gear up to the 2020 rugby league world cup in the UK it’s something that both countries have started talks in to have a women’s competition in the Melanesian cup.”

Meanwhile, the Ravoravo Rabbitohs will play PNG Lae Snax Tigers at 4pm on Saturday, February 29th at Churchill Park in Lautoka for the Melanesian Cup.

The Kaiviti Silktails will play Hela Wigmen, the second best team from PNG in the curtain raiser match.