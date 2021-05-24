Home

Sports

Meet the requirements or no events: Mazey

Karalaini Tavi
September 13, 2021 4:47 pm
Peter Mazey

The clock is ticking for National Sporting Organizations (NSO’s) to make their submissions to the Fiji National Sports Commission.

The deadline is next week for NSO’s to submit their resumption of sport and recreational activities protocols.

Commission chair Peter Mazey says any sport that fails to meet the requirements will not be able to hold any events.



“We would like to have them in by the end of next week so we can advise the ministry of health that we have them that they’re being checked. Then they can go up to be further certified by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry Youth Sports.”

He adds strict protocols are in place to ensure that all sporting organizations stay aligned with the framework which was launched last week.

“We’re sending out and asking any NSO’s to forward us the registration of their vaccinated elite and their contact players so currently we will want the name of the person and there vaccination number, so that will go into a database of sports people that we will maintain.”

Only shooting and golf have made their submissions to the Commission.

