Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Sports

Medicinal Kava support for Fiji Rugby players

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 27, 2020 12:56 pm
[Source: FijiKava]

Fiji Rugby players will now have medicinal Kava to support physical and mental recovery.

This is after the Fiji Rugby Union signed a three-year partnership agreement with medicinal kava health and wellness company Fiji Kava, who will become the exclusive Kava Supplier for Fiji’s national rugby teams and grassroots community.

In a statement, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor says FRU have found an ideal partner to provide their teams with safe, premium-quality kava supplements and relaxation tablets.

Article continues after advertisement

This will assist players with muscle relaxation, restful sleep and recovery.

Fiji Kava is an Australian-Fijian company which produces natural noble kava products for the complementary and alternative medicine market.

Company Founder and CEO, Zane Yoshida says rugby in Fiji is a national pastime with a rich history and Fiji Kava is also deeply embedded in the Fijian community, working with a large network of more than 200 local Fijian farmers to grow our unique noble kava varieties.

Source: Fiji Kava

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.