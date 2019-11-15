Medicinal Kava support for Fiji Rugby players

Fiji Rugby players will now have medicinal Kava to support physical and mental recovery.

This is after the Fiji Rugby Union signed a three-year partnership agreement with medicinal kava health and wellness company Fiji Kava, who will become the exclusive Kava Supplier for Fiji’s national rugby teams and grassroots community.

In a statement, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor says FRU have found an ideal partner to provide their teams with safe, premium-quality kava supplements and relaxation tablets.

This will assist players with muscle relaxation, restful sleep and recovery.

Fiji Kava is an Australian-Fijian company which produces natural noble kava products for the complementary and alternative medicine market.

Company Founder and CEO, Zane Yoshida says rugby in Fiji is a national pastime with a rich history and Fiji Kava is also deeply embedded in the Fijian community, working with a large network of more than 200 local Fijian farmers to grow our unique noble kava varieties.

