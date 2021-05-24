Home

Athletics

McLaughlin storms to victory in 400m hurdles

| @BBCWorld
August 5, 2021 5:15 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

United State of America’s Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record with a thrilling run as she took out gold in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 21 year old stormed to victory in a time of 51.46 seconds – beating her previous best of 51.90.

McLaughlin trailed fellow team mate Dalilah Muhammad coming off the last hurdle but carried the momentum into the sprint to the line to cross first.

Article continues after advertisement

Muhammad also finished inside the old world record in 51:58 while Femke Bol of the Netherlands claimed bronze in a time of 52:03.

